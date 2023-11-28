Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

