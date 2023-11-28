Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after buying an additional 164,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,764,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 164,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

