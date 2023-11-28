Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

ESI opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

