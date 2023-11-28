Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,131 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

