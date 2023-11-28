Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

