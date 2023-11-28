Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 112,446 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 531,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

