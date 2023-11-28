Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.