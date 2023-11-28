Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 (GV2O) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 (LON:GV2O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Price Performance
LON:GV2O opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.78. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.10).
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- The most active insider sales: Stocks to put on your radar
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Get ready for Christmas shopping-sprees with these 2 winners
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.