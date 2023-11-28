Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 (GV2O) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 (LON:GV2O – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Price Performance

LON:GV2O opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.78. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.10).

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital, venture capital investment. It typically makes growth capital investments. The fund invests in renewable energy projects and energy developers. It primarily invests in the United Kingdom and European Union.

