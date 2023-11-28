Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $256,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

GGG stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

