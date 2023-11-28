Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $707,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,318,976 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

