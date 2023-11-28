Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,068 shares of company stock worth $9,406,029. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

