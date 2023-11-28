Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

