Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 677,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,646 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

