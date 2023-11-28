GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) vs. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Head to Head Contrast

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

GH Research has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -17.21% -16.75% United Therapeutics 40.82% 17.10% 13.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.79) -8.48 United Therapeutics $1.94 billion 5.61 $727.30 million $18.15 12.73

This table compares GH Research and United Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than GH Research. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of United Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GH Research and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 United Therapeutics 1 0 7 0 2.75

GH Research currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 506.97%. United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $288.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. Given GH Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GH Research is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats GH Research on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and TETON studies, which are the studies of Tyvaso for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

