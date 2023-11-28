Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,230,696 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 206,170.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $261,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

CP stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

