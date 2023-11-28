Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $211,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

