Geode Capital Management LLC Has $258.51 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $258,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.