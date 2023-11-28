Geode Capital Management LLC Has $250.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,747 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $250,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after buying an additional 1,798,118 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.