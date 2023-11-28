Geode Capital Management LLC Has $234.73 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $234,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 163.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,136. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

