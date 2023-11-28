Geode Capital Management LLC Has $229.99 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $229,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

