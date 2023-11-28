Geode Capital Management LLC Has $209.41 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $209,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 81,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

