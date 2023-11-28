Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $227,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

