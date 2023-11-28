Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 38,984 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $230,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

