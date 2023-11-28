Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

