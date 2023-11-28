Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stake Cut by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

GLPI stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

