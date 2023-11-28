Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 176,822 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $58,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

