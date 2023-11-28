Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 990,165 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 990,165 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $73,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.