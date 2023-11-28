Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 630,782 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $70,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Bread Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

