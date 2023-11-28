Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 28,069 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $55,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,462.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $867,650. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.