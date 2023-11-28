Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,697 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $66,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

