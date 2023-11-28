Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,392 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $65,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

