Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $69,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 259,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after acquiring an additional 244,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.18. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.