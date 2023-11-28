Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $60,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.