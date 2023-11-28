Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $71.96 Million Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,519,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,955,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $134.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

