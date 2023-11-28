Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,771 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $62,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.71.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.