Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 361.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $55,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 293.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

View Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.