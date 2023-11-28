Franklin Resources Inc. Has $73.32 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $73,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,085,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares in the company, valued at $87,198,800.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $333,406.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,198,800.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,848 shares of company stock worth $27,352,579 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

