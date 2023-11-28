Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.49 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $72,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

