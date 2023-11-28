Franklin Resources Inc. Has $71.25 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $71,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,146.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,917.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6,038.10. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,412.79 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

