Franklin Resources Inc. Has $63.64 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $63,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 354,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

