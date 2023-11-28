Franklin Resources Inc. Has $61.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $61,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

