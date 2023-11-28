Franklin Resources Inc. Has $61.35 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $61,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

