Franklin Resources Inc. Has $58.86 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $58,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

