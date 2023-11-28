Franklin Resources Inc. Has $57.83 Million Stock Position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.68% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $57,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLSP opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.02. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

