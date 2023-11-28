Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.84 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $56,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $138.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

