Franklin Resources Inc. Has $54 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AAR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth $2,182,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

