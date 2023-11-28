Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $79,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

