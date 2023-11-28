Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $68,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $644.96 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $659.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

