Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 127,255 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,255 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $77,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $809,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 408,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after purchasing an additional 139,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

