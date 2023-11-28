Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,401,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Insider Activity

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

